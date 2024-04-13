Malik Nabers 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets’ potential target

With the Jets currently holding the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

By the Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-0

- Weight: 200 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.41

- Vertical: 42 inches

- Bench: 15 reps

- Broad Jump: 10-foot-9

- 2023 Stats (13 games started): 89 receptions, 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, it's easy to see how Nabers could make an instant impact in the NFL. His combination of speed, quickness, and yards-after-the-catch skills will translate into explosive plays right away. Nabers can be a twitchy, field-stretching Z from day one with the potential to grow into a more well-rounded player.

NFL.com: Nabers is the next big thing coming out of LSU’s receiver room, with the pure explosiveness and talent to be mentioned in the same breath as former LSU stars starring in the league today. Despite a lack of polish and precision as a route-runner, Nabers’ gliding movements and speed alterations seem to disguise the top-end speed and separation potential that await opposing coverages. He’s a bouncy leaper with the athletic ability to make the impossible catches possible. He tucks away accurate throws and displays the toughness and play strength to fight for tight-window victories over the middle. Nabers will need to address his tendency to track and play deep throws with finesse, or his early advantages will turn into 50/50 battles. He can play all three receiver spots and has the profile to become a productive, high-volume target over all three levels as a potential WR1.

Why Nabers makes sense for the Jets

Nabers is a player whose stock has been rising since the middle of last season and he’s now widely considered to be one of three potential top-10 receivers in this year’s class, along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.

The Jets entered the offseason with wide receiver considered one of their main needs after last year’s three free agency additions – Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard – all had disappointing 2023 campaigns to leave the Jets with a lack of depth at the position.

Although the Jets signed Mike Williams during free agency and are hoping he will complement Garrett Wilson well on offense this season, Williams is only on a one-year deal and is coming off a serious injury, so the Jets still need not only someone who can contribute beyond this year, but also to potentially step right up as a rookie.

Nabers has the potential to be that kind of player following a 2023 regular season campaign that saw him rack up over 100 receiving yards in nine of the last 10 games. In addition, his recent pro day workout suggests that he might be an even better athlete than Harrison or Odunze.

If Nabers drops to 10 and the Jets believe he has the potential to be an elite receiver, then the opportunity to provide Aaron Rodgers with that kind of a weapon could be too good to pass up. Nabers is versatile enough to play any of the three receiver positions, so should fit well into Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

There are several recent wide receiver success stories coming out of LSU in recent years, including Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, DJ Chark and Odell Beckham. If Nabers has the potential to be the same kind of player, then he’d be a dynamic addition to the Jets’ roster and someone they can build around over the next few years.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Justin Jefferson