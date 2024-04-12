Malakai Murphy carries 'Hollywood' nickname to Colorado football: 'I bring that dog'

Gold teeth and curly hair.

That's what earned Malakai Murphy the nickname "Hollywood."

"That's just what people call me," Murphy said with a laugh. "It started with the older coaches and all the old football players, that's what they called me: Hollywood.

"They see me with the golds, the curly hair, I have all the hair out and stuff, so I just went with it."

Murphy's new head coach is no stranger to alter egos.

All glory ,Honor and praise goes to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, none of this is possible without him. With that being said, I am 1000% COMMITTED AND SIGNED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO💛🖤🦬🦬!! #committed #signed pic.twitter.com/Ll7Jfndoot — Malakai “Hollywood” Murphy (@MurphyMalakai) April 4, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes last week as a late addition to their 2024 signing class. A standout cornerback at Bradford High School (Starke, Florida), Murphy can't wait to be able to learn from arguably the best to ever play his position.

"It's a great, great opportunity to learn from not only him, but we have a lot of NFL staff and NFL veterans on the team so I can learn a lot from the whole coaching staff," Murphy said.

Sanders has assembled a coaching staff that has more than 120 combined years of NFL experience. Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, who Murphy will learn under, played for three NFL teams across 10 seasons (1997-2006).

Murphy, who totaled 30 tackles and four pass deflections last season, envisions himself playing outside corner for the Buffs when he arrives in Boulder next month and his style of play is an ideal fit for that role.

"I'm disciplined, physical and hands on off the line," Murphy said. "I bring that dog for sure. I'm trying to be the best, that's all it is to it.

"I'm trying to be the best at what I do."

Colorado adds OL from NFL Academy to its 2024 signing class

Less than a week after Murphy announced his commitment to Colorado, the Buffs secured another pledge to their 2024 signing class.

Yahya Attia, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman, is headed to Boulder from the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England.

Nicknamed "The Bulldozer," Attia is the second player to join Colorado from Europe's NFL Academy in as many years. Linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks arrived in Boulder ahead of the 2023 season after being ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the NFL Academy.

Attia said in his signing video that his first season playing football was just one-and-a-half years ago. That was with the Vienna Vikings of the European Football League.

While certainly possessing the size to be a Division I offensive lineman, it remains to be seen if Attia's lack of football experience will prevent him from being an impactful player.

