Makinson to leave St Helens at end of the season

Tommy Makinson is an academy graduate at St Helens [Getty Images]

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season after 14 years.

Makinson, 32, came through the Saints academy before making his debut in 2011, going on to score 1,343 points in 325 appearances.

The England international has won five Super League titles, a World Club Challenge, a Challenge Cup and four League Leaders’ Shields with St Helens.

"It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, playing here for so long and creating so many special memories," Makinson told the club website.

"This club has been so good to me, it’s the greatest club of all.

"I want to finish on the best possible terms, like I’ve always done I’ll give my absolute all, I want to sign off with a Grand Final win, not selfishly I want to win another Grand Final with this group because we deserve it."

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said he wanted to keep Makinson, but wished him well for the future after deciding to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

"Tommy will be remembered as one of the all-time greatest Saints wingers as well as one of its best players in our most successful era," added McManus.

"He has been front and centre of many of our greatest triumphs and has always been totally committed to the club and to his team-mates.

"We would have loved him to stay and finish his career at the Saints but fully understand and respect his decision to have a change in his life. He has more than earned it."