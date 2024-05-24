Major Case Squad hosts 23rd annual golf tournament today

FLORISSANT – Get out those clubs. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis hosts its 23rd annual golf tournament today at the Golf Club of Florissant. Registration is at 11 a.m., and the tournament starts at noon. The money raised will be used for officers’ training and equipment. Donations support the Major Case Squad.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.