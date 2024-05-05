Magath touts himself as Bayern interim coach, Löw not in frame

Soccer coach Felix Magath poses for a picture in a cafe. Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath has suggested himself as a solution to the club's floundering search for a new manager, but he may have been half joking. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath has suggested himself as a solution to the club's floundering search for a new manager, but he may have been half joking.

"I spoke to (Bayern honorary president) Uli Hoeneß on the phone the day before yesterday and told him again: ’Look, I won't have to pay any relocation costs. I live in Munich. My children are all already studying. I don't need any more expensive public schools for my children," the 70-year-old told on Sport1 while smirking on Sunday.

"Well, that would be an argument in my favour. I think he's thinking about it now."

Magath coached Bayern from 2004 to 2007, leading them to league and cup double success in 2005 and 2006. His last job was as interim coach at Hertha Berlin in 2022.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austria's Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the Bayern job, with Thomas Tuchel leaving at the end of the season after Leverkusen took Bayern's 11-year-long Bundesliga crown.

Keeping Tuchel, a return for 2020 treble winner Hansi Flick or a move away from German coaches - with former Real Madrid bosses Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui linked - have all been mooted in the media.

One man not seemingly in the frame is 2014 Germany World Cup-winning coach Joachim Löw, who was seen chatting to Bayern head of sport Max Eberl at the 3-1 defeat at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Löw, 64, has not coached since leaving the Germany job after a string of poor results in 2021.

"There was "no communication between them in the stadium on Saturday about the coaching position," Eberl told Welt TV on Sunday.