How A's made MLB history in 20-run scoring outburst vs. Marlins

How A's made MLB history in 20-run scoring outburst vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The A's made MLB history with their explosive scoring outburst in a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum.

In addition to becoming the first team to ecplipse the 20-run threshold during the 2024 MLB season, the A's also scored 10 runs in a single inning, hit five multi-run homers, had a player hit two home runs during the same inning and had a player hit two home runs for their first major league hits.

No team in MLB history had ever accomplished those feats in an entire season -- Oakland managed to do it in one afternoon. (h/t OptaSTATS)

The @Athletics on Saturday:



20 runs in a game

10 runs in an inning

5 multi-run HR in a game

player with 2 HR in an inning

player with 2 HR in a game for first 2 career hits



Never before had all 5 feats occurred over an entire MLB season (let alone by one team in one game). pic.twitter.com/EKE2VxUBBp — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 5, 2024

Brent Rooker led the way with three hits and five RBI's, including an unforgettable third inning where he blasted two home runs over the left-field bleachers.

Brent Rooker hits a 447-foot blast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tuIynCxoU3 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Rooker's second homer of the inning 👀



The A's have scored 10 runs in the third 💪 pic.twitter.com/6msiMBnyNi — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

JJ Bleday added a three-run blast of his own during Oakland's third-inning scoring barrage, his fourth homer of the 2024 season.

BOMBS AWAY BLEDAY 💣 pic.twitter.com/dUwrYo0Miz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Brett Harris -- playing in just his second major league game -- recorded his first career hit in the big leagues with a home run in the fourth inning, before doing the unthinkable and following it up with another homer in his very next at-bat in the sixth inning.

BRETT HARRIS HOMERS FOR HIS FIRST MLB HIT 😲 pic.twitter.com/kUqTJksxr7 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

FIRST TWO MLB HITS ✅

FIRST TWO HOMERS ✅

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, BRETT HARRIS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nn2jRI9TZ2 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Following the game, manager Mark Kotsay detailed how Oakland's offense has been invigorated since its series win over the Baltimore Orioles last weekend.

"The at-bats have gotten better," Kotsay reporters after Saturday's win. "You've heard me say this, it becomes contagious. The at-bats with runners in scoring position, I think really since the Baltimore series have gotten better, and today we got the results."

The A's have been red-hot of late, winning six-consecutive games to get back to .500 at 17-17 after a slow start out of the gate. Oakland sits just 1.5 games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners, and if they continue to score runs at this rate the A's quickly will go from a feel-good story to a bonafide contender in the MLB playoff race.