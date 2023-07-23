Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts offensive line

With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.

The offensive line for the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to make a big bounce back during the 2023 season after allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL. Led by left guard Quenton Nelson, this group needs to get back to form if the Colts want any hope of exceeding expectations.

Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the offensive line on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”

LG Quenton Nelson | 92 overall

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

RT Braden Smith | 82 overall

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

C Ryan Kelly | 77 overall

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

LT Bernhard Raimann | 74 overall

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

OT Blake Freeland | 69 overall

(AP Photo/George Frey)

G Danny Pinter | 65 overall

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

G Will Fries | 65 overall

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

G Emil Ekiyor Jr. | 62 overall

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

OT Jake Witt | 61 overall

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

G Arlington Hambright | 59 overall

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

C Wesley French | 56 overall

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C Dakoda Shepley | 50 overall

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

