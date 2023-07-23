Madden 24: Launch ratings for Colts offensive line
With training camp right around the corner for the majority of teams, EA Sports has started unveiling “Madden NFL 24” launch ratings ahead of the release date for the game.
The offensive line for the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to make a big bounce back during the 2023 season after allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL. Led by left guard Quenton Nelson, this group needs to get back to form if the Colts want any hope of exceeding expectations.
Here’s a look at the launch ratings for the offensive line on the Colts in “Madden NFL 24:”