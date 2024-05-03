Macedonia gears up for baseball season

May 3—HIGH POINT — The Macedonia Family Resource Center's Little League baseball program will celebrate its 25th year this season with some special commemorations.

The league, which serves inner-city youth, kicks off with opening day ceremonies Saturday at 9 a.m. at the field, located at 306 Wise Ave., High Point.

This year will recognize contributions of professional baseball's Negro Leagues by having each team take on the name of a Negro League team and wear those throwback jerseys during the 2024 season.