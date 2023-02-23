Mac McClung's Slam Dunk Contest win reportedly leads to ticket boom for Sixers' G League affiliate

Mac McClung has been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for about a week, and he's already one of the organization's biggest draws.

The guard's win at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has triggered a ticket boom for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, with sales up five times their daily average since his win on Saturday, according to Front Office Sports.

People wanting to see more of McClung is hardly surprising given what he gave them at the Dunk Contest, when he blew the competition out of the water with a collection of four wildly good dunks. McClung entered the competition as the only G Leaguer to participate in the event, though he did have some credibility thanks to an impressive collection of high school highlights.

His final effort was arguably his best, a 540 spinning dunk that caused TNT's commentators to immediately name him the winner:

The Blue Coats aren't the only entity to have an investment in McClung pay off, as Puma is probably feeling pretty happy about signing him to a shoe deal in the days before the contest.

It has been a transformative week for the 24-year-old McClung, who had spent his professional basketball career bouncing between the G League teams of the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors before landing with the Sixers on a two-way contract last week. He has played a total of two career NBA games, but could now be called up to the Sixers at any time.

Of course, fans are much more likely to see McClung throwing down dunks in a G League games than an NBA game. In 45 career G League regular season games, McClung has averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.