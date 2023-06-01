Mac Jones speaks on building chemistry with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are getting along well in the time they’ve gotten to know each other over the last few months.

Smith-Schuster came to the defense of Jones in early May, praising his skills as a quarterback. Now, Jones had complimentary words for the wide receiver that could be a key part of the New England offense.

Smith-Schuster came to New England from the Kansas City Chiefs after recording 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Now, it appears that the wide receiver and quarterback are bonding, as the Patriots look to have a successful 2023 season.

Both players share tremendous love for the game, as reported by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

“He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me,” said Jones. “We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

The potential of the players in the wide receiver room, combined with the offense returning to some normalcy under newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, could make for a successful combination.

Jones making it a point to focus on building more chemistry with his receivers could be one of many things that helps the Patriots turn a corner in 2023.

