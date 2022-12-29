‘I’m still under contract, so absolutely’ says Pete Golding on plans to return to Alabama

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been under the fan’s microscope ever since he took over the playcalling four seasons ago.

Much like their feelings for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Alabama fans are ready to move on from the Golding experiment.

While I understand the frustration of the Alabama faithful, it is important to note that under Golding, and during a time when Alabama was revolutionizing its offensive philosophy, the Crimson Tide has continued to be one of the best defenses in the entire country.

In fact, since 2019 Alabama ranks sixth in the nation in points per game allowed at 19. Just three points behind the best average of 16 from the Georiga Bulldogs.

While those numbers do not tell the whole story, it is at the very least part of the story.

On Thursday, just two days before the Crimson Tide will face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Golding would participate in a press conference where he was directly asked about his future with Nick Saban and Alabama.

Golding gave a quick and definitive response.

“I’m still under contract, so absolutely.”

Much like O’Brien, Golding can take some of the bad taste out of the fans mouths with a strong showing on Saturday against the Big 12 champs.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs calls out critics of Bill O'Brien

List

Everything Alabama QB Bryce Young had to say in his Sugar Bowl press conference

List

DJ Dale, Jase McClellan comment on the mindset of the team ahead of Allstate Sugar Bowl

List

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama landed in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire