Lyon 'best in the world': coach ahead of women's Champions League final

Lyon's French coach Sonia Bompastor (R) heads a training session on the eve of the Women's Champions League final (Thomas COEX)

Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said her side are "the best team in the world" in terms of success and that will remain true if Barcelona defeat them in the women's Champions League final on Saturday.

Record eight-time winners Lyon have seen their European dominance threatened by current holders Barcelona in recent years, with the Catalans reaching four finals in five years.

Lyon have never lost against two-time champions Barcelona in four encounters, including the 2019 and 2022 finals.

"By titles, we are the best team in the world and will continue to be, no matter what happens tomorrow," Bompastor told a news conference Friday ahead of the clash at the San Mames in Bilbao.

"The game is very important tomorrow, we want to win, I'm very determined. I trust my players."

The coach said striker Ada Hegerberg was fit to feature in the final as she continues her comeback after injury.

"Ada in the last few weeks has been training as normal, she's going from strength to strength, everyone in this room knows her qualities," said Bompastor.

"Her experience is invaluable and with a strong mind everything is possible for Ada tomorrow."

Bompastor confirmed defender Griedge Mbock Bathy is available after injury but striker Eugenie Le Sommer is out.

Lyon centre-back and captain Wendie Renard played down talk of rivalry against Barcelona, after some of the Catalan players said they were out for "revenge" ahead of the game.

"For me there is no rivalry, no animosity," said the 33-year-old defender.

"When we start the campaign we have common objectives, which are to win as many games as possible... we are peaceful, calm and determined.

"We know why we are coming here and what we want as a collective, we're making a lot of sacrifices as a squad and individually."

Renard, the first player to make 100 appearances in the competition, has played in each of Lyon's 10 final appearances to date.

The veteran said while Barcelona have improved, Lyon have too.

"Barcelona have really evolved in the last years, they are world-class players," continued Renard.

"They can dominate the opponent, but we know our strengths, we know our qualities, and we have (also) evolved together for quite a lot of seasons."

