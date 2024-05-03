Lynx will try to build chemistry in preseason opener

The Lynx will open their two-game preseason Friday at Target Center, the only home game before the regular season home opener May 17. They will host the Chicago Sky, which was the home for a number of players currently on the Lynx roster, including Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith.

This preseason will look different than those in recent years.

In 2022, coach Cheryl Reeve was trying to figure out who would be healthy enough to make the final roster. In 2023 the team was trying to settle on a point guard while trying to figure out how to best develop rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász, who figured to play big minutes.

This year?

Ten of the 12 roster spots are likely set. Perhaps 11. Off-season additions of guards Williams and Natisha Hiedeman and post Smith have Reeve confident of her backcourt rotation and post depth.

Determined to start the season strong, Reeve is going into the two preseason games playing to win perhaps more than evaluate.

"All the starters will play," Reeve said. "Some even though they haven't practiced. They will figure it out in games."

Juhász, Cecilia Zandalasini and Sika Koné — the latter acquired in a draft-day trade — are still fulfilling overseas obligations. But most everyone else is available, including Napheesa Collier and Bridget Carleton. Kayla McBride — elevated to co-captain status with Collier this year — is with the team but is recovering from food poisoning and will likely not play Friday.

Collier and Carleton practiced for the first time Thursday.

That's not to say Reeve won't try to get players competing for jobs into the game. But the main focus is building chemistry between key players from last year and key additions this year. So expect to see a lot of Collier, Williams, Hiedman and Smith.

"Ideally, we can do both," Reeve said.

Rookie Alissa Pili will get a strong look, along with Carleton and Hiedeman.

"You'll see players not have a chance to play in the game," Reeve said. "We're trying to get a chemistry with the starting group, the top eight. We'll substitute in that way."

There may be time to give those competing for final spots on the roster a look, players like posts Ruthy Hebard and Taylor Soule, French point guard Olivia Epoupa and others.

But the main priority is getting a starting group and top rotation ready for the regular season on a team with the roster nearly set. The aim is to avoid the slow starts that plagued the Lynx in each of the last two seasons.

Plus, Collier and Carleton both have had just one practice with their new teammates.

"That's why [Friday's game] is so important," Collier said. "To build some of that chemistry we missed earlier in the week."