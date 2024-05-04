Lynx outscore Chicago in WNBA preseason opener

Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams had 17 points each Friday night as the Minnesota Lynx opened their WNBA preseason with a 92-81 victory over the Chicago Sky at Target Center.

Bridget Carleton added 12 points for Minnesota, which is coming off a 19-21 campaign last year.

The Lynx took a 44-35 lead in the first half and were never headed. They got points from 13 of the 16 players who took the court for the first exhibition game.

Two rookie collegiate stars made their debuts for Chicago. Former LSU standout Angel Reese had 13 points and nine rebounds, and South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso had six points and four rebounds.

Lindsay Allen led the Sky with 17 points, and Dana Evans chipped in 13.

The Lynx next travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Mystics at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They open the regular season on May 14 in Seattle.

