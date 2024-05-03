Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon advance to the ODAC Men’s Lacrosse Finals

LEXINGTON/LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Washington and Lee senior Alex Brown scored four goals, with the third setting the Washington and Lee men’s lacrosse program record for goals in a season, but the 11th-ranked Generals were unable to hold off the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets in the second half, falling by a 13-12 final in the ODAC Semifinals on Thursday.

The University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse team defeated Roanoke 12-6 on Thursday to advance to the team’s 10th Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in a row. The Hornets hosts Randolph-Macon at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Lynchburg will be playing for its 10th title in program history while the Randolph-Macon is playing in its first championship game.

