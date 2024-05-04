Luton 1-1 Everton: Key stats
Since the start of April, only Man City and Arsenal (15 each) have won more Premier League points than Everton (14 - W4 D2 L1). In that same time, only Brighton (2) and Sheffield United (1) have won fewer points than Luton (4).
Luton have conceded 78 goals in the Premier League this season, the most by a side in a debut season since Blackpool in 2010-11 (78). Since the start of February, they've shipped 46 goals in 16 games in all competitions - the most of any side in Europe's big-five leagues, failing to keep a clean sheet in that time.
The Hatters have both scored and conceded in 29 of their 36 Premier League games this season, a joint-record by any side in a campaign in the competition, along with Swindon Town in 1993-94 and Southampton in 1994-95.
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in his last five Premier League appearances - as many as he’d managed in his previous 38 games combined. He has netted in consecutive away games for the first time since August 2021 against Leeds and Brighton.
Alfie Doughty has created 65 chances for Luton this season in the Premier League – since 2003-04, the only Englishmen to create more chances in their debut season in the competitions are James Maddison (100 in 2018-19) and Rickie Lambert (81 in 2012-13).
Elijah Adebayo scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season for Luton tonight. With Carlton Morris also scoring 10 this season, the Hatters are the first side with two players on 10 or more goals in their debut seasons since Arsenal in 2017-18 (Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).