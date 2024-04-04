Luke Little takes unique spot in Cubs history with start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Luke Little secured a unique spot in the team’s history when he took the mound for Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Little, who has registered two scoreless outings so far this season for the Cubs, got the start against the Rockies as the team aims for a sweep at Wrigley Field.

Little pitched the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 12-2 win over the Rockies, throwing only 12 pitches and inducing two ground ball outs in the victory.

According to Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network, Little is the first Cubs pitcher since May 1955 to finish one game and then to start the next game for the team.

Warren Hacker finished a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in May 1955, then started the following game in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Cubs are having to be creative with their pitching staff amid the absence of Justin Steele, who suffered a hamstring injury on Opening Day in Texas. Ben Brown was called up to replace Steele on the roster, but it is Little who got the start.

