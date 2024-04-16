Luis Gil battles command issues as Yankees fall 3-1 at Blue Jays

Luis Gil struggled with the strike zone but received little run support in the Yankees' 3-1 loss at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Three takeaways from Monday's game

1. Gil held the Blue Jays to three runs in five innings despite a career-high-tying seven walks, which is shows the good and the bad of his third start as New York's No. 5 starter this season. He struck out six and allowed three hits while throwing 51 strikes on 99 pitches.

Through nine innings (three starts), the righty has a 3.86 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 20 strikeouts to 14 walks. The potential is there for Gil, who ultimately gave the Yankees a chance while digging deep after a two-run second and one-run third, but the 25-year-old must improve his command if he wants to take a step forward as an MLB starter.

2. Outside of Oswaldo Cabrera, whose slash line is up to .292/.346/.521 through 13 games, Gil hardly got any help from New York's lineup. Cabrera's second-inning RBI single to left, which scored Gleyber Torres and put the Yankees up 1-0, was the only run as Chris Bassitt shoved.

Bassitt (2-2, 4.03 ERA) limited New York to four hits while striking out five and walking two in 6.1 IP. Tim Mayza, Chad Green and Yimi Garcia closed the door with a hitless 2.2 IP.

3. Including Sunday's 10-inning loss at the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. How New York -- especially after the heart of the order in Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo posted a combined 0-for-11 showing at the plate -- responds to close out the road trip will be pivotal.

Who is the MVP?

The Yankees didn't warrant an MVP in this one, so let's give the aforementioned Bassitt the nod. The former Met kept New York out of sorts while throwing 62 strikes on 97 pitches and setting the tone for Toronto's series-opening edge.

What's next

The Yankees (12-5) and Blue Jays (9-8) continue their three-game series with Tuesday's 7:07 p.m. matchup.

Lefties Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.72 ERA) and Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.30 ERA) are set to start.