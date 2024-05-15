Lucy Olsen confirms commitment to Iowa women’s basketball, Jan Jensen

Things have seen quite the shake up for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team. While there was Lisa Bluder announcing her retirement and Jan Jensen being named the new head coach, there was also a focus on checking in with the roster and recruits.

One of the most high-profile transfers this offseason was former Villanova guard Lucy Olsen committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is a pure scorer at guard and plugs into the starting lineup for Iowa.

While there is always some sense of worry about losing recruits or roster pieces after a coaching change, David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider reported that Lucy Olsen has confirmed her commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Villanova point guard Lucy Olsen is sticking with Iowa despite the head coaching change. Jan Jensen says that after the initial shock wore off, she understood that the culture remains. She can't wait to get here. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) May 15, 2024

Olsen may have needed to reassess her future with Iowa after the coaching change, but she reportedly thought it through and wants to become a Hawkeye.

This is an example of something Jan Jensen brings to this program as the newly named head coach. Jensen has always been a vibrant personality that gets to players. She is a high-level recruiter and has players that want to play for her.

Jensen’s next task is to keep Iowa’s recruiting classes together with Lisa Bluder stepping away. Taking advantage of Iowa’s deep, experienced, and talented roster in the upcoming season gives her a great opportunity to showcase that this program isn’t going anywhere.

