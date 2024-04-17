Iowa Hawkeyes land high-scoring guard Lucy Olsen in transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes are making moves early in the transfer portal! Just days after losing their top star Caitlin Clark, Iowa has already found the next woman up. It was announced on Wednesday evening that Villanova guard Lucy Olsen has committed to Iowa.

The commitment comes quickly after Olsen visited the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. Iowa was reportedly one of the top teams making a heavy push to pick up Olsen in the transfer portal and it didn’t take long to bring her into the program.

BREAKING🚨 Villanova transfer point guard Lucy Olsen has committed to Iowa. Third in the country in scoring (23.3 ppg) last season and an AP Honorable Mention All-American. Rated as the 4th-best available player in the portal by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cRgcW9Eflz — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) April 17, 2024

Just who exactly is Iowa getting in Olsen? She was the third-highest scorer in the nation last season. Olsen was given the tall task last year of filling the shoes of one of the best women’s basketball players in the country after Maddie Siegrist left for the WNBA. She performed quite valiantly averaging 23.3 points per game.

Villanova, unfortunately, suffered a bit of disappointing season, failing to reach the NCAA Tournament though making it to the WBIT Finals. Villanova has seen a bit of a mass exodus following the season, with six players including Olsen hitting the transfer portal.

For the Hawkeyes, it’s a huge addition and a great statement from Lisa Bluder. The squad easily could have just been content with the success they’ve had in recent years with Caitlin Clark and opted for a bit more of a rebuilding approach. Instead, they recognized that there is still a lot more talent left in Iowa City and that a few big pieces could help them get back to the big dance.

Adding a top transfer portal recruit in Olsen sure is a fantastic way to help Iowa compete next year.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire