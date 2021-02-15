Lucas Patrick plays stabilizing role for Packers offensive line

Offensive linemen who don’t make Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams typically go unnoticed. It’s no different for Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick. Patrick doesn’t get a ton of recognition because he’s a lunch pail player who goes about his business. However, even though there aren’t many awards for what Patrick brings to the table, the reality is, he played a key role in the Packers 2020 season.

This year was Patrick’s first as a regular starter. As an undrafted free agent out of Duke, he spent the 2016 season on the Packers’ practice squad. From there, it was up to him to work his way up and get noticed.

That happened for Patrick in 2017. He made the final roster and played 12 games, starting two at guard. His first career start came against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. In 55 snaps, Patrick allowed just two pressures. His second start didn’t go as well. Many of you remember the 2017 regular-season finale as a spineless 35-11 loss to the Detroit Lions. For Patrick, that was another audition in just his second opportunity as a starter.

He replaced Jahri Evans, a solid veteran Green Bay leaned on for the 2017 season. In the Lions game, Patrick played a total of 68 snaps. He allowed two sacks and five pressures. It was a tough game for the Packers in general, but it was especially rough for Patrick.

However, one bad outing didn’t discourage Green Bay from viewing Patrick as a solid Plan B option. He signed a contract extension in March of 2018 that would keep him under contract through the 2019 season. Patrick played in 28 games over the next two seasons, making four starts. He made a strong enough impression to earn a 2-year contract extension after the 2019 season.

2020 was shaping up to be the most crucial offseason of Patrick’s career, but it was quickly derailed by COVID. Once training camp came around, Patrick was expected to have a legitimate shot at being a starter. So, despite a pandemic, Patrick kept at it and entered training camp ready to work. The only difference this time around was the Packers already viewed him as a starter, and a versatile one at that.

When center Corey Linsley missed time during training camp, Patrick shared those missed reps with Elgton Jenkins, and Matt LaFleur took notice.

“He’s a guy that we know we can count on,” LaFleur said of Patrick before the season. “Anytime that he goes in he does his job, and he does it at a high level. He’s a guy that we have a lot of confidence in.”

When it came time for the real thing, Patrick had earned his spot. He got the nod to start in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings and allowed one pressure in 32 snaps. Unfortunately, Patrick left the game with a shoulder injury that was feared to be significant. Luckily, further tests revealed that he wouldn’t need to miss time. The following week, Patrick played well in 73 snaps against Detroit. From there, he never looked back.

Patrick played in all 16 games this season, missing only one start. The 939 snaps he played in 2020 were more than the last three seasons combined. Patrick didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, either. In an improved role, he had the best grade of his career (66.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Patrick also finished with the 34th highest grade out of 68 guards who played at least 500 snaps in 2020. To add some perspective, Jenkins ranked 23rd and was also named a Pro Bowler.

In two playoff games, Patrick allowed five pressures and zero sacks. In the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams, Patrick received the highest grade among offensive lineman and the third-highest grade among offensive players, per PFF.

Patrick may never amount to a player who warrants a bunch of accolades. However, what he does have is a high floor for a UDFA lineman, an incredible work ethic, and a never quit attitude that has translated into a strong leadership role in Green Bay’s locker room. Meanwhile, on the field, he can be a mauler in the run game, and a consistent stopper in pass protection. These traits have made him an indispensable asset to the Packers moving forward.

If the team can’t re-sign Linsley this offseason, it is looking like that job could be between Patrick, Jenkins, or newcomer Jake Hanson. By now, no one should count out Patrick to do a bang-up job if he is needed at center.

Because whether he’s just there for depth or to be an every-down starter, one thing we do know is that Green Bay can count on Patrick.

