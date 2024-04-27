LSU WRs coach Cortez Hankton surprises Malik Nabers with video at draft

Shortly after being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, former LSU receiver was greeted by a surprise video from LSU receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton.

The video was part of a series done by the NFL where several first-round picks were greeted with a message from someone who helped get them to this point.

Hankton begins with, “Dear Malik, I’m proud of you. Proud of you as a coach, a mentor, but more importantly as family.”

“In life, when the opportunity presents itself, we should all show gratitude to those who we deeply care about,” Hankton said.

“In my eyes you were never the most hated because one day I knew you would be the most celebrated.”

“This is only the beginning and now it’s time to get back to work. Through this walk of life, I’ll be here for you, always and forever. I’ll have your back,” Hankton told Nabers.

Hankton thanked Nabers for allowing him to share this experience and said “it was a blessing” to coach him.

“He’s one of the reasons why I’m one of those great LSU receivers,” Nabers said after watching Hankton’s message.

Nabers signed with LSU before Hankton arrived, but he developed a relationship with Hankton while being recruited by Georgia, Hankton’s previous stop.

With Hankton at LSU, Nabers took his game to the next level, surpassing 1,000 yards in back-to-back years.

