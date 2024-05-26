LSU women’s basketball top-100 signee Jada Richard arrives on campus

LSU women’s basketball will have a lot of new faces on the roster in 2024-25, and one of those pieces arrived on campus in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Jada Richard, a four-star prospect and top-100 recruit in ESPN’s women’s basketball high school rankings, officially moved in and is set to join the Tigers as they seek to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Richard, who hails from Lafayette Christian Academy, was named the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year in March. She committed to the Tigers in April of 2023 and signed her national letter of intent with the program last November.

After losing Angel Reese to the WNBA draft and Hailey Van Lith to the transfer portal, the Tigers added a transfer class featuring four experienced guards.

Richard, a 5-foot-6 point guard, will try to find her place in an absolutely loaded LSU backcourt.

