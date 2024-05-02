LSU has the talent on offense to remain elite in 2024, Brian Kelly says

LSU’s offense in 2023 was perhaps the best we’ve seen in program history, aside from the national title-winning group in 2019. But as the Tigers prepare for Year 3 under Brian Kelly in 2024, almost all of the talent from that group has moved on.

That includes a Heisman-winning quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Now, it’s finally Garrett Nussmeier’s turn to take over after three seasons of waiting as a backup.

Nussmeier has seen some significant game action but has only made one start. Still, Kelly thinks Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful, once he gets a bit more game experience, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Blake Toppmeyer.

“He loves to play football. He just eats this up. He eats it and drinks it and sleeps it. The players love him. He’s committed. He’s got leadership capabilities. More than anything else, you have a guy that loves the big moments. He relishes this opportunity to be here at LSU. He loves LSU. He had a chance to be probably the most sought-after quarterback last year, and he turned that down to stay here. “So, when you have a guy who loves to be where he’s at, and he’s committed himself, and now you see how he goes out and plays this game with such a passion. That’s exciting for a coach to see a guy that’s all in. In this world of, ‘What’s in it for me?’ he’s in it because he just loves to play the game.”

Nussmeier has a cannon of an arm and has earned a reputation as a bit of a gunslinger, though he doesn’t bring the same dual-threat element as Daniels, who rushed for more than 1,100 yards in 2023, leading the team.

The Tigers will need to get more out of their stable of running backs than they have in the first two seasons under Kelly, but that will be made easier by a loaded offensive line that returns four of five starters headlined by Will Campbell, who could end up being the best offensive tackle in the nation this season.

Perhaps the biggest question on the offensive side of the ball has to do with the receiving corps, however. Malik Nabers — the program’s all-time leading receiver — and Brian Thomas Jr., who led the nation in receiving touchdowns in 2023, are both moving on.

The receiver room is far from bare as the Tigers return players who could be poised to break out like Thomas did this past season in Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr., as well as Aaron Anderson. The Tigers also added a pair of transfer receivers in CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas, and they’ll hope to see continued development from redshirt freshman Shelton Sampson Jr.

Kelly said that Nabers and Thomas’ production will have to be replaced in the aggregate.

“The sum has to be greater than any one of its parts. You’re not going to replace those guys individually. You have to replace them collectively. So, let’s say the quarterback position, Jayden Daniels and his ability to run, we’re not going to replace that. We’re going to have to lean on our offensive line, our running back and our quarterback and our receivers to do a great job on the perimeter blocking to have a more effective running game. So, it’s a collective approach in that respect. “We’re going to rely on seven receivers to make up for the loss of two. The sum will have to be greater than any one of the parts, because you’re not going to replace individually three first-round draft picks. Could we have some guys that have individually great performances? Yeah. I think Kyren Lacy is pretty good. I think there’s some guys that are evolving into a bigger role. Chris Hilton looks like he’s got what it takes.”

With questions remaining on the defensive side of the ball under new coordinator Blake Baker, LSU will hope the offense continues to produce under new co-coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton, who were promoted from within after Mike Denbrock left for the same role at Notre Dame.

