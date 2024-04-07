LSU softball takes Game 2 in extras, evens series with Florida

LSU softball had to come from behind and play an extra frame, but it did just enough to earn a 4-3 win on the road against Florida in Game 2 to even up the series heading into a decisive Game 3 on Monday night.

In another low-scoring game, LSU struck first with a pair of RBI doubles in the second and third innings from Maci Bergeron and Raeleen Guiterrez, respectively. The Gators then retook the lead, adding runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the Tigers went to the top of the seventh in a do-or-die situation.

With two outs, Gutierrez came through again with another RBI double that tied the game, and Sydney Berzon ultimately retired the side in order as we went to the eighth inning.

Maddox McKee gave LSU the lead with a sac fly, and though that was all it managed, Berzon struck out three batters in a row in the bottom of the inning after giving up a leadoff single.

Now, the Tigers will look to secure a series win over a top-10 opponent on the road in Game 3, which is set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday night.

