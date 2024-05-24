LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to attend Manning Passing Academy

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is taking over the starting job in Baton Rouge this season after spending the last three years as a backup, and he’ll have some nice offseason instruction from legends of the game.

Nussmeier was announced as one of the expected attendees at this summer’s Manning Passing Academy by Garland Gillen of Fox 8 in New Orleans.

He joins a star-studded list of quarterbacks expected to attend, including nine other SEC quarterbacks. It will be the second year in a row LSU has had a quarterback in attendance at the Manning Passing Academy after Jayden Daniels attended last summer ahead of his Heisman campaign.

The Manning Passing Academy is an annual, four-day youth quarterback clinic held in Thibodeaux, Louisiana, featuring many of the top passers from around the country assisting the Manning family as hosts of the camp.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire