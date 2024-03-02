LSU QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers declined to get measured at Scouting Combine

LSU has two big-time prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, but teams aren't going to find out exactly how big they are at the Scouting Combine.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers chose not to take part in the measurements portion of the Combine, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Both are expected to get measured at LSU's Pro Day on March 27.

Players are free to participate or not participate in anything they choose at the Combine. For most players, they'll gladly do whatever teams ask of them because most players aren't assured of being top picks. But Daniels and Nabers know they did enough on the field during their college careers that they don't have a lot to prove at the Combine. If they think their Pro Day measurements will look a little more impressive than their Combine measurements for whatever reason, they're free to wait until their Pro Day.

There seems to be an increase in top players recognizing that they don't have to do everything asked of them at the Combine, whether that's Daniels and Nabers not getting measured, Caleb Williams not doing medical exams or Marvin Harrison Jr. canceling his media appearance. It wouldn't be surprising if some day, a top prospect skips the Combine altogether.

The Combine can be a great opportunity for some players, particularly elite athletes who played for smaller programs. But top prospects may be concluding that they have more to lose than to gain by doing everything at the Combine.