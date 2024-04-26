LSU QB Jayden Daniels selected by Washington Commanders with 2nd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is heading to the nation’s capital.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night. He was the second quarterback off the board after Caleb Williams, who went to the Chicago Bears with the first pick.

He also becomes the highest-drafted LSU quarterback since Joe Burrow went first overall in 2020.

Daniels is heading to the league after a prolific two-year run in Baton Rouge, and he led the nation in most quarterback statistics in 2023. Now, he joins a QB-needy Commanders team coming off a 4-13 season.

He’ll be paired up with a new coaching staff led by head coach Dan Quinn and recently hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. It’s a Washington roster that already has some weapons in place in receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., as well as tight end Zach Ertz.

Daniels is the first of what is expected to be three LSU players drafted Thursday night with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., his top college receiver targets, both projected to go in the first as well.

