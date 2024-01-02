LSU makes top 10 for 4-star 2025 cornerback

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class has released his top 10 schools that he is still considering in his recruitment and LSU is one of them.

LSU joins Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, North Carolina and USC as the final 10 teams in the running or four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny. Konanbanny is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound, four-star cornerback from Columbia, South Carolina, where he plays for Heathwood Hall Episcopal School.

Brian Kelly is still working on the 2024 recruiting class as he just flipped five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley away from Texas A&M. He now has his sights set on another Texas A&M commit, Terry Bussey from Timpson, Texas, where he plays for Timpson High School.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class currently has six commitments and is ranked as the No. 7 class in the country according to On3. The Tigers will carry a lot of momentum into the off-season after beating Wisconsin in the bowl game.

