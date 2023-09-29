LSU LB Omar Speights will play vs. Ole Miss, Brian Kelly confirms

LSU has been dealing with several key injuries over the last few weeks, but the Tigers are getting closer to full health ahead of a key SEC West game on the road against Ole Miss on Saturday.

One of those players is linebacker Omar Speights, who missed the last two games after suffering an injury in Week 2 against Grambling. Speights was expected to make his return to the field this week, and coach Brian Kelly confirmed Thursday that will be the case.

He will likely be on a limited workload, and it’s unclear if he will get the start. True freshman linebacker Whit Weeks, who emerged in Speights’ absence, will likely play a key role, as well.

Omar Speights will return against Ole Miss, but Brian Kelly said his "workload has to be managed" after missing two games. Kelly said how #LSU rotates LBs kinda depends on Ole Miss, like if it's trying to spread out the defense, they'll make mid-game adjustments. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 28, 2023

Speights, an All-Pac-12 transfer from Oregon State, was one of the team’s biggest offseason additions, and his return should elevate an LSU defense that has struggled a bit so far.

