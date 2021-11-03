LSU HC Ed Orgeron walks back comments he made about Alabama in 2019

The former, yet current, head coach of LSU, Ed Orgeron, has had quite the fall from glory in the past two seasons. Now, he’s walking back comments he made when he was on top of the world.

In 2019, the Tigers had Joe Burrow and the hearts of college football fans across the country, excluding those within the SEC and not a fan of the program. They dominated nearly every opponent they faced, took down Alabama in Tuscaloosa and won the national championship.

Following the win over the Crimson Tide, Coach O joined his players in celebrating the win and made comments, with a few expletives sprinkled in, regarding LSU’s future in beating Alabama in recruiting and on the field.

The most well-known quote was captured on a player’s Instagram live video, where Coach O said “Roll Tide, what? **** you!”

Since that season, Coach O’s name has been plastered on headlines for all the wrong reasons, a lot of which stems from off-the-field issues.

The once-beloved Louisiana-native head coach has since agreed to split from the program following the 2021 college football season, but will remain the head coach for the time-being.

As LSU now prepares for a scary matchup against a playoff-hungry Alabama, Coach O met with media members and has reportedly now walked back the comments he made back in 2019 about the Crimson Tide.

Ed Orgeron said he meant no disrespect to anyone at Alabama during his postgame antics following LSU's win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2019. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 3, 2021

