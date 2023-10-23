LSU football landed a commitment from a three-star athlete on Sunday.

PJ Woodland, a 2024 recruit, is ranked 526th nationally and 17th in the state of Mississippi, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose the Tigers over Mississippi State, where he had been committed until Oct. 15.

More: Why LSU football's cornerbacks room is on red alert entering off week, Alabama showdown

BREAKING: Class of 2024 ATH PJ Woodland tells me he has Committed to LSU!



The 6’0 160 ATH from Hattiesburg, MS was previously committed to Mississippi State



“DBU, Let’s do it! 💜”https://t.co/gbQPBG0ALq pic.twitter.com/IkJBPwPGcZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 22, 2023

Woodland attends Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and also held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect is the Tigers' 24th pledge of their 12th-ranked 2024 recruiting class. Woodland's commitment comes a day after LSU dominated Army 62-0 on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU football: 3-star athlete PJ Woodland commits to Tigers