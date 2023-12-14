LSU football 2024 schedule: SEC announces dates for Tigers' conference slate

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's 2024 schedule has been announced by the SEC, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The Tigers will begin their conference slate on Sept. 14 against South Carolina in Columbia. Notable home games include a matchup against Alabama on Nov. 9, a showdown vs. Oklahoma on Nov. 30 and a clash against Ole Miss on Oct. 12.

LSU's big road games includes a matchup at Kyle Field against Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and a meeting in Gainesville vs. Florida on Nov. 16.

The SEC announced opponents and home and away locations for each conference game in June.

The schedule shakeup is in light of the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas to the conference for the 2024 season. Each SEC team will play an eight game conference schedule next year but the conference has yet to decide on whether that will be the case in 2025 and beyond.

LSU's nonconference schedule has already been set. The Tigers face Southern Cal in Las Vegas to start the season on Sept. 1 before they host Nicholls State on Sept. 7. LSU will also host UCLA at home on Sept. 21 and face South Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 28.

LSU football schedule 2024

Date Opponent 9/1 Southern Cal (Las Vegas) 9/7 Nicholls State 9/14 at South Carolina 9/21 UCLA 9/28 South Alabama 10/5 Idle 10/12 Ole Miss 10/19 at Arkansas 10/26 at Texas A&M 11/2 Idle 11/9 Alabama 11/16 at Florida 11/23 Vanderbilt 11/30 Oklahoma

