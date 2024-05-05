LSU cornerback transfer target DaShawn Jones reportedly expected to commit to Alabama

Recent reports indicated that LSU had made contact with Wake Forest cornerback transfer DaShawn Jones and was attempting to get him on campus for a visit.

However, it looks like that isn’t going to happen.

On Sunday evening, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Jones is expected to commit to Alabama. A redshirt sophomore from Baltimore, Jones started nine of the 10 games he appeared in this past season for the Demon Deacons.

He finished the year with 37 tackles, a team-high three interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. Jones played in 22 games over the previous two seasons after redshirting his true freshman season in 2021.

The expectation is that former Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones is going to transfer to Alabama, sources tell @247sports. Was a two-year starter at Wake and finished last season with three interceptions. Had also garnered interest from other high-end programs like LSU.… pic.twitter.com/VnqhV4gnUC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 5, 2024

Assuming Jones ultimately commits to the Crimson Tide, it will be another transfer target the Tigers have missed out on during the spring transfer portal window. They also targeted defensive tackles Damonic Williams and Simeon Barrow Jr., who committed to Oklahoma and Miami, respectively.

