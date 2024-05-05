LSU reportedly trying to get premier cornerback transfer on campus for a visit

LSU has missed out on several of its top transfer targets along the defensive line during the spring portal window, but it may be in a position to help out its secondary.

On3 first reported earlier this week that the Tigers had made contact with Wake Forest cornerback transfer DaShawn Jones, and now LSU is attempting to get him on campus for a visit, per Zack Nagy of LSU Country.

Jones, who was a redshirt sophomore for the Demon Deacons in 2023, has played in 22 games over the last two seasons after redshirting in 2021. He started nine of the 10 games he appeared in during the 2023 season, totaling 37 tackles (1.5 for loss), two pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions.

#LSU remains in contact with Wake Forest transfer CB DaShawn Jones and is quickly looking to lock in a visit. The coveted corner has become one of the top options in the portal with Corey Raymond pursuing. The 2023 Numbers:

37 tackles

3 interceptions (team-high)

2 PBUs

1.5 TFL pic.twitter.com/Jd8Jr0uGgU — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) May 5, 2024

LSU could use some additional depth at cornerback with veteran Zy Alexander and sophomores Javien Toviano and Ashton Stamps competing for starting spots on the outside.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire