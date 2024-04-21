LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes recently entered transfer portal

LSU has now seen six players depart via the transfer portal, and its depth in the secondary continues to take a bit of a hit.

Sophomore cornerback Jeremiah Hughes announced on Friday that he’s moving on via social media. Hughes, a native of North Las Vegas, Nevada, who played for powerhouse Bishop Gorman, appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman.

The former three-star prospect made most of his impact on special teams, though he did also appear on defense in five games. However, he saw just 24 total snaps at cornerback compared to 181 on special teams. He recorded six total tackles with his only multi-tackle game coming against Auburn.

Thank You LSU!!!🤞🏾 — Jeremiah Hughes (@jervmiahhughes) April 19, 2024

Hughes wasn’t in line to start this season, and his departure along with Christian Brathwaite’s puts LSU back under the 85-man scholarship limit. The Tigers could look to address the secondary in the spring portal window, though the defensive line seems to be the priority.

