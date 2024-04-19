Simeon Barrow and Damonic Williams offer LSU chance to rebuild defensive line

The spring portal window is open and one position is in especially high demand — defensive tackle. LSU head coach Brian Kelly even went so far as to say this is the only position LSU is looking to add.

Just a few days in, the Tigers already have a couple of key visits lined up. LSU will be hosting Simeon Barrow Jr. and Damonic Williams in the near future with the hopes of landing a defensive tackle that can make an immediate impact.

Following the spring game, Kelly credited defensive line coach Bo Davis with bringing a different level of talent to campus. We’re seeing more evidence of that here even if there’s a way to go in both players’ recruitments.

As it stands, LSU has one proven player at defensive tackle in fifth-year DL Jacobian Guillory. The Tigers need help there is this defense wants to take a step forward.

With Barrow and Williams, LSU has the chance to add an instant upgrade to its defensive tackle group. Relying on the portal is a tricky way to build a team, but LSU’s gotten lucky with some difference makers on the DL entering their names.

It will be tough for LSU to land both of these players, and fans shouldn’t expect that, but even one would go a long way toward shoring up the middle of this defense. Depth would remain a concern, but a starting two of Guillory and Barrow or Guillory and Williams will do the job.

