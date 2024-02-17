LSU basketball's luck finally turns as Tigers complete comeback, upset South Carolina

For the second straight game, LSU basketball found itself down big and running out of time.

South Carolina led the Tigers by 16 points with about 16 minutes to play. But for the second consecutive game, LSU battled back.

The Tigers slowly but surely whittled the deficit away. That 16-point deficit became 13 by the next media timeout, then seven shortly thereafter, then a single point a few minutes later and a tie with 46 seconds remaining.

The Gamecocks took the lead back with 15 seconds to go, allowing LSU to take the layup instead of a potential game-tying three. But on the ensuing inbound pass, sophomore forward Tyrell Ward forced a tie-up, and with the possession arrow pointing the Tigers' way, they had a shot to win.

In a repeat of his shot against Florida, Jordan Wright's shot came up short— but unlike on Tuesday, he drew the foul and calmly sunk both free throws, giving the Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) the win over the Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4) and completing the comeback, 64-63.

Feb 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers players huddle against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Historic comeback for LSU basketball

LSU made some program history for its efforts. This was the Tigers' first road win over a top-25 opponent since 2019, when the Tigers upset Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., and their first road win after trailing by 15 or more since beating Vanderbilt in Nashville back in 2014.

Jalen Cook out again

For the second time in four games, a hamstring issue kept guard Jalen Cook from playing. The same injury kept him out against Tennessee earlier this month, but he returned off the bench against both Alabama and Florida. However, Cook was once again held out on Saturday.

Trae Hannibal, himself a former Gamecock, made the start in his place and scored six points while hauling in 12 rebounds.

Lineup shake-up

Coach Matt McMahon changed the starting lineup, opting for a smaller starting five with just one true big man.

Wright kicked over to the shooting guard spot, with Tyrell Ward making his first start at small forward since Kansas State in December. At the power forward position, Derek Fountain made his first start since Auburn last month, replacing Jalen Reed. Ward specifically provided a much-needed offensive spark down the stretch, scoring a career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting while also making three from beyond the arc and forcing the crucial tie-up in the final seconds of regulation.

What's next

LSU will host Kentucky on Wednesday night.

