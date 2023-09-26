LSU basketball, Matt McMahon awaiting NCAA clearance for Jalen Cook to play 2023-24 season

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball has still not received word from the NCAA on whether guard Jalen Cook will be able to play for the Tigers this season, coach Matt McMahon said during his first media availability of the season Tuesday.

Cook transferred from Tulane to LSU this offseason, but will need a transfer waiver from the NCAA to be able to be eligible to play this season. Cook used his first free transfer when he left LSU for Tulane after the 2020 season.

"Not getting into the specifics of it, we believe he has a very good case for immediate eligibility," McMahon said. "But that decision will be out of our hands."

Cook was arguably LSU's most valuable addition from the portal this offseason. He averaged 19.9 points on 45.2% shooting from the floor last season for the Green Wave, becoming a first team All-AAC first team All-Conference selection.

"He's a guy who can really shoot it. So skilled. Twenty points per game, five assists per game a year ago," McMahon said. "He's a strong, tough point guard."

LSU held its first practice of the 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday.

