LSU’s Angel Reese And South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardosa, Once Rivals, Will Now Be WNBA Teammates | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were competing against each other just weeks ago during a 2024 SEC women’s basketball championship game opposing LSU to South Carolina. Tensions grew between players on the court as Reese received an offensive foul for grabbing Cardoso’s hair. It was announced that they will now be WNBA teammates.

The Chicago Sky selected Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick and Reese with the No. 7 overall pick during the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.

“I’ve known her since high school, and we battle,” Reese said during a news conference. “And now being teammates is going to be amazing. I actually talked to her earlier, was congratulating her. I know she just came off an amazing run, an amazing college career, so I’m looking forward to playing with her in practice. And then in games, just bouncing off each other. So I’m excited.”

Angel Reese on the opportunity to play with Kamilla Cardoso. #WNBADraft @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/V02V3NLQ9n — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) April 16, 2024

Cardoso echoed Reese’s sentiment.

“I think it’s going to be great,” she said. “She’s a great player. I’m a great player. So two great players together. Nobody is going to get no rebounds on us.”

Kamilla Cardoso was just asked about Angel Reese being drafted to the Sky as well. “Nobody is going to get any rebounds on us.” #WNBADraft @WNBA @ForTheWin pic.twitter.com/b33rPkWBW3 — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) April 16, 2024

The evening drew attention from fans as Caitlin Clark was also selected as the No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. All eyes have been on these players in their collegiate careers. They are ushering in a new era of women’s basketball.