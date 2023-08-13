Low preseason snap count signals bigger things for Demario Douglas

New England Patriots rookie receiver Demario Douglas had a productive training camp, but he received minimal snaps in the team’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

However, that might be a good thing for Douglas.

Douglas has been garnering praise throughout training camp for his ability to separate consistently in one-on-one coverage against veteran defensive backs. The combination of his natural talent, hard work and willingness to embrace the underdog role have proven to be major positives for him on the field.

But if that’s the case, why did he only play on two offensive snaps in Thursday night’s game?

The answer boils down to the fact that the Patriots were holding out several players that would have large roles in the regular season. It was a game where the projected starters watched from the sidelines.

So it could be viewed as a good sign for Douglas’ chances of making the roster. Several receivers logged more snaps, including second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, who played on 14 snaps. Meanwhile, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte played on 32 snaps, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

There are still two more preseason games on the schedule for the Patriots. However, this development is certainly a promising one for Douglas, who looks to continue his upward trend.

