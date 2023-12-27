Louisville football success has paid off: Jeff Brohm up to $800,000 in bonuses this season

Jeff Brohm's on-field success has paid off. Literally.

In his first year as Louisville's head coach, Brohm is set to make $800,000 in bonuses. He received a $500,000 bonus for winning 10 games, only the seventh time the program has accomplished the feat. Brohm then earned $100,000 for making the ACC championship game, a first for the program.

Additionally, Brohm will get $200,000 for making a Level 1-3 bowl game with Louisville set to take on USC in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Per Brohm's contract, other Level 1-3 bowls include the Orange, Cotton, Peach, Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, Outback, TaxSlayer and Cheez-It bowls. Any other bowl game would've been a $100,000 bonus.

Brohm missed out on a $750,000 bonus, which would've come from reaching 12 wins. The Cardinals enter the Holiday Bowl at 10-3 after losing back-to-back games against Kentucky and Florida State. A win over the Seminoles in the ACC championship game we've added $250,000 for Brohm. FSU coach Mike Norvell was named the ACC Coach of the Year, an honor worth $50,000, based on Brohm's contract. The first-year U of L head coach came in second with 16 votes to Norvell's 36.

The Louisville native can still earn more bonuses, though. He'll add $50,000 if he's named the national coach of the year by any of the following: the American Football Coaches Association, the National Sports Media Association (the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award) or the Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors (the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award). Brohm was named to the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award watch list on Oct. 17.

Brohm can also add as much as $150,000 if the Cardinals have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

When hired in December 2022, Brohm agreed to a six-year, $5 million contract with a $100,000 raise each season through 2028. He earned one contract extension for winning seven games then earned another for winning 10 games and is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2030, an amount that currently ranks among the top 20 nationally.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Brohm salary: Louisville football coach up to $800,000 in bonuses