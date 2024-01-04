Louisville basketball's injury report grows as Cardinals take on Virginia

The Louisville men's basketball team added more names to its injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game at Virginia.

U of L (5-7, 0-1 ACC) announced in a statement 29 minutes before tipoff that Kenny Payne's team will be without freshman Dennis Evans (shoulder) and sophomores Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) and Tre White (groin) as it looks to snap a 21-game road losing streak against the Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1) in Charlottesville, Virginia, where it hasn't won since 1990.

This will be White's first absence from the starting lineup this season. The 6-foot-7 Southern California transfer is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game on 40.3% shooting. He also adds 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Okorafor, a 6-9 forward, has appeared in only five games thus far. He's averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 boards across 6.8 minutes per contest. The NBA Academy Africa product played in a handful of games upon joining the program last January only to suffer an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Evans, a 7-1 center, hasn't played since a Nov. 29 game against Bellarmine. He started five of the Cardinals' first seven games but saw his minutes dwindling before sustaining a shoulder injury.

JJ Traynor, a senior 6-8 forward who hasn't played since being scratched from a Dec. 9 game at DePaul due to a shoulder injury, was listed as questionable vs. Virginia.

The Cards are starting Ty-Laur Johnson, Skyy Clark, Mike James, Danilo Jovanovich and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

This will be Jovanovich's first collegiate start. The sophomore joined Louisville after logging only two minutes off the bench as a freshman at Miami.

This story will be updated.

C.L. Brown: Pressure on Kenny Payne just starting as Louisville basketball begins full ACC slate

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Cardinals' injury report grows vs Virginia