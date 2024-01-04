Advertisement

Louisville basketball's injury report grows as Cardinals take on Virginia

Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Louisville men's basketball team added more names to its injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game at Virginia.

U of L (5-7, 0-1 ACC) announced in a statement 29 minutes before tipoff that Kenny Payne's team will be without freshman Dennis Evans (shoulder) and sophomores Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) and Tre White (groin) as it looks to snap a 21-game road losing streak against the Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1) in Charlottesville, Virginia, where it hasn't won since 1990.

This will be White's first absence from the starting lineup this season. The 6-foot-7 Southern California transfer is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game on 40.3% shooting. He also adds 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Okorafor, a 6-9 forward, has appeared in only five games thus far. He's averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 boards across 6.8 minutes per contest. The NBA Academy Africa product played in a handful of games upon joining the program last January only to suffer an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Evans, a 7-1 center, hasn't played since a Nov. 29 game against Bellarmine. He started five of the Cardinals' first seven games but saw his minutes dwindling before sustaining a shoulder injury.

JJ Traynor, a senior 6-8 forward who hasn't played since being scratched from a Dec. 9 game at DePaul due to a shoulder injury, was listed as questionable vs. Virginia.

The Cards are starting Ty-Laur Johnson, Skyy Clark, Mike James, Danilo Jovanovich and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

This will be Jovanovich's first collegiate start. The sophomore joined Louisville after logging only two minutes off the bench as a freshman at Miami.

