Louisville basketball responds. Cards top win total from first season under Kenny Payne

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had the last word after the Louisville men's basketball team lost to Arkansas State by double digits Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

It was about his head coach, Kenny Payne, who minutes earlier fielded questions about whether or not he was concerned about his future with the program in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

"I still believe in him," Huntley-Hatfield said.

On Sunday, he and his teammates played like it.

U of L (5-6, 0-1 ACC) exceeded its win total from a disastrous 2022-23 season with a 85-63 victory over Pepperdine, a team that hasn't won a true road game since Feb. 27, 2021.

It was the most-lopsided win of Payne's tenure and the Cardinals' largest margin of victory since beating Southeastern Louisiana, 86-60, on Dec. 14, 2021.

With a Friday report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander saying the expectation is for athletics director Josh Heird to fire Payne "sooner rather than later" serving as a backdrop, and five-star 2024 recruit Karter Knox in the stands on an official visit, the Cardinals looked like a different team than the one that collapsed last weekend at DePaul and on Wednesday against the Red Wolves.

They did what they’re supposed to do against mid-major opponents, jumping out to a 39-25 halftime advantage, leading for more than 38 minutes and by as many as 30 points.

The closest Pepperdine got after the break was seven points, 45-38, at the 14:22 mark. But Louisville answered with a 10-0 run in less than three minutes and went 13 for 18 over the final 12:47 to put this one out of reach for good.

Afterward, Payne was asked if he felt as if he was coaching for his job against the Waves. He said he did not.

Then, he was asked if he and Heird had spoken about the status of his job, to which he also said no.

But he did say he and Heird had discussed, after the loss to Arkansas State, how they can "take this to the next level."

"I believe Josh wants us to be good," Payne said. "He wants us to make this fan base proud; and I know he wants for the guys to enjoy being here. I have the same goals."

His players certainly enjoyed Sunday's rout. See Skyy Clark's behind-the-back bounce pass to Tre White for a transition dunk or Ty-Laur Johnson nearly crossing a defender out of his shoes for proof.

U of L's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) reacts after making a shot and getting fouled against Pepperdine at the Yum! Center on Sunday.

Huntley-Hatfield posted his second consecutive double-double with a game-high 20 points, 12 rebounds and a whopping +36 plus-minus rating. The junior big was the catalyst for the Cards dominating the boards, 43-27, and the paint, outscoring Pepperdine there 40-22.

Huntley-Hatfield wore his emotions on his sleeve after Wednesday's loss. On Sunday, he said the boos that rained down on Denny Crum Court as the Red Wolves handed U of L its 21st double-digit defeat of Payne's tenure served as his motivation.

"I never wanted to feel that way again," he said.

Mike James added 19 points — the most he's scored since Louisville's season-opening win over UMBC. He and Curtis Williams (16) combined to make seven of the team's season-high nine 3-pointers.

When he, Huntley-Hatfield and Williams were asked about a report Thursday from college hoops insider Jeff Goodman saying Heird had spent the day meeting with players to "get their thoughts" on Payne and the "entire situation with the program" before making a decision about his future "fairly soon," James grabbed the mic and shot down the question.

"I don't think that's something that we need to share at a press conference," James said. "And, no."

U of L posted its best shooting percentage, 48.5%, since Game 1 vs. UMBC while tallying a season-high 17 assists on its 32 baskets. Every player who was healthy — meaning, no Dennis Evans (shoulder), Danilo Jovanovich (shin splints) and JJ Traynor (shoulder) — saw the court, and all but walk-ons Aidan McCool and Zan Payne scored.

But most importantly, it proved to its coach and everyone else that it has not given up.

"I feel like it's a big step for us, especially after the effort we put in last game," James said. "We just had to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'Did we quit on ourselves? Did we quit on our teammates? Did we quit on our coaches?' We all said, 'No.' We just had to come out there are prove it.

"Now, our next step is to come out there and do it consistently."

Up next: archrival Kentucky, which is coming off a win over No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Cards and the 15th-ranked Wildcats will tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Yum! Center.

