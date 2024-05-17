Louisiana track club needs volunteers for Memorial Day weekend event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Keeping Young Track Club, commonly known as the KY Track Club, will host its annual KY Betty Smothers Relays on Memorial Day weekend.

For nearly 50 years, the nonprofit has worked with children ages six to eighteen in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes, focusing on mentorship, family values, education and track and field, according to its website.

The nonprofit’s upcoming event is named after Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers who was killed in 1993. Smothers was also a longtime parent of the track club.

The group needs volunteers for its relays on Friday, May 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On both days the relays will be held at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Group leaders said they also have volunteer opportunities for students who may need community service hours.

