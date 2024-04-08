Loudoun United falls to Birmingham Legion FC Sunday

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC fell to 1-1-2 on the season after their loss to Birmingham FC Sunday evening. Forward Abdelaatif Aboukoura scored the club’s lone goal of the game in the 48th minute. It was Aboukoura’s first start since September 25, 2022. Tommy McCabe assisted on the goal.

Aboukoura’s goal made it a 1-0 game, but Birmingham would go on to score 3 unanswered goals the rest of the way.

Loudoun United FC will be back in action this weekend as they return home to Segra Field to take on Memphis 901 FC at 3:45pm.

