Lou Trivino back with Yankees after being non-tendered

Lou Trivino, who was non-tendered by the Yankees earlier this offseason, is back with the team.

The right-handed reliever underwent Tommy John surgery last May and is expected to miss a large chunk, if not all, of this season.

A typical return-to-play timeline for pitchers following TJS is 12-to-18 months.

Trivino was acquired via trade from the Oakland Athletics along with Frankie Montas in 2022.

In 21.2 innings over 25 appearances for the Yanks in 2022, Trivino pitched well, with a 1.66 ERA (3.34 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 22 strikeouts.

He did not pitch in 2023 as he dealt with elbow issues before eventually undergoing surgery.

During his five-year career, Trivino has a 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a strikeout rate of 9.5 per nine.