Lots of new names in this huge 2-round mock draft update after the Super Bowl

Well, now that the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, every other NFL team sees just how high the bar has been set. This means every team has to take a close look at their rosters and hope they can strike gold in the 2024 NFL draft.

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, we have updated our big two-round mock draft that includes a lot of new faces in the first round.

1 - Chicago Bears - QB Caleb Williams, USC

We have decided to give in and not only make USC quarterback Caleb Williams the top pick but even project the Bears will trade away Justin Fields to make it happen. If Williams’ ceiling is Patrick Mahomes as some speculate, you just can’t pass on him.

A new regime in Washington means Sam Howell will be out and we think Drake Maye is the guy who can come in and utilize the talent on the Commanders roster and help this team win early like C.J. Stroud did in Houston.

The rebuild in New England begins and the centerpiece of head coach Jarod Mayo’s offense should be LSU’s Jayden Daniels. If they are willing to build an offense around him ala Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, he will be a star.

4 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Whenever I mock a quarterback to the Cardinals the Kyler Murray Stans come out strong so here we go. Another year of Murray at quarterback and we give him the best offensive weapon in the draft to throw the football to.

This could be a pivot point in the first round for some big trades with the top offensive tackles left on the board but we are standing pat and giving the Chargers former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to give Justin Herbert an elite weapon.

6 - New York Giants - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

There are plenty of spots the Giants could target here but Notre Dame’s Joe Alt is easily the top offensive tackle in this draft and an All-Pro sooner rather than later.

Big surprise pick here for the Falcons. They need a quarterback and there’s no guy moving up draft boards faster than Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Teams love his confidence, high football acumen and overall skill set.

9 - Chicago Bears - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The Bears follow up their pick of Caleb Williams with Rome Odunze who can pair up perfectly with D.J. Moore in that Chicago passing offense.

11 - Minnesota Vikings - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

This could be a spot where the Vikings shock everyone and take a quarterback but instead we go with something a little safer in Iowa do-it-all defensive back Cooper DeJean.

It’s crazy to think the Broncos could have their pick of the best edge rushers in the draft at No. 12 overall. We favor Dallas Turner because he’s got more experience dropping into coverage as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

If Taliese Fuaga impresses in offseason workouts, he could easily overtake Olu Fashanu and be the second offensive tackle off the board. For now he sticks at No. 3 and lands with the Raiders who need lots of help.

This is another prime spot for the fifth quarterback to come off the board or a trade back for the Saints. But if they can land an explosive edge defender like Jared Verse, they would just stay put.

15 - Indianapolis Colts - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

There’s a lot of uncertainty with the Colts at multiple spots but cornerback is near the top of the list. It’s rare when one of the top two cornerbacks is still on the board in the middle of the round so Indianapolis doesn’t hesitate to select Nate Wiggins out of Clemson.

16 - Seattle Seahawks - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Seattle loves big, fast cornerbacks who thrive in man coverage and Terrion Arnold definitely fits the bill. We look for Arnold to have a huge offseason of workouts and keep climbing up boards.

17 - Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Jer’Zhan Newton is too good to last until No. 17 but if he does, it’s a huge pull for a Jaguars team that needs to bolster its defensive front.

18 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Bengals are in line to lose Jonah Williams but they upgrade here with former Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham.

Another prime spot for a quarterback pick but we don’t pull the trigger. Instead Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell gives the Rams a lockdown man corner for the defense.

20 - Pittsburgh Steelers - C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Center and cornerback are the Steelers two biggest draft needs so we opt for the top center in the entire draft instead of the fifth-best cornerback. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a mauler and 10-year starter in the league from day one.

21 - Miami Dolphins - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Dolphins offensive line was a wreck last season with injuries. Amarius Mims is an elite right tackle with tons of experience against top competition.

Philadelphia doesn’t have any huge needs but cornerback and defensive tackle stand out, especially if Fletcher Cox leaves. We went back and forth between Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy and finally settled on McKinstry.

23 - Houston Texans - DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Bryon Murphy doesn’t last long as the Texans come in and scoop him up one pick later. Murphy is a new name in the first round of our mock but as we have gone back and studied him, he really deserves to be among the top defenders in this draft.

24 - Dallas Cowboys - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

We had mocked a cornerback here in the past but Cowboys fans are adamant that offensive tackle is a bigger need so this time around we opt for Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton.

The Packers need help along the offensive line and we love Duke’s Graham Barton as a guy who could stay at offensive tackle but could be even better if the kicks inside to guard.

27 - Arizona Cardinals - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

For the Cardinals second first-round pick we just to the defensive side of the football Ennis Rakestraw is a little slight and needs to work on his zone coverage but exhibits elite man skills.

28 - Buffalo Bills - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

The Bills can never have enough weapons for quarterback Josh Allen and no receiver in this draft can pull the top off a defense line Brian Thomas Jr.

29 - Detroit Lions - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Lions need to add some punch as a pass rusher to go along with Aidan Hutchinson and Laiatu Latu is a great all-around pick with some nice polish to his pass-rush moves.

30 - Baltimore Ravens - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

We don’t love Jordan Morgan here as a prospect but offensive tackle is a real need for the Ravens so if Baltimore doesn’t trade back, this pick makes a lot of sense.

The 49ers don’t have a ton of needs but with starting right guard John Feliciano a free agent, Washington’s Troy Fautanu is a great pick to replace him.

32 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The Chiefs could go with an offensive tackle here if one of the top ones falls but without that, Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin makes a lot of sense. As much as Rashee Rice has come along, the Chiefs offense needs a deep threat like Franklin.

33 - Carolina Panthers - WR Tez Walker, North Carolina

34 - New England Patriots - WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

35 - Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

36 - Washington Commanders - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

37 - Los Angeles Chargers - DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

38 - Tennessee Titans - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

39 - New York Giants - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

40 - Washington Commanders - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

41 - Green Bay Packers - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

42 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

43 - Atlanta Falcons - WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

44 - Las Vegas Raiders - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

45 - New Orleans Saints - OT Patrick Paul, Houston

46 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

47 - New York Giants - CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

48 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

49 - Cincinnati Bengals - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

50 - Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

51 - Los Angeles Rams - OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

52 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

53 - Miami Dolphins - G Christian Haynes, UConn

54 - Philadelphia Eagles - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

55 - Cleveland Browns - DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

56 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

57 - Green Bay Packers - RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

58 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah

59 - Houston Texans - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

60 - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

61 - Detroit Lions - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

62 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

63 - San Francisco 49ers - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

64 - Kansas City Chiefs - OT Dominick Puni, Kansas

