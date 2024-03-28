'They have a lot of weapons.' Gonzaga knows Purdue basketball will be a tough task in the Sweet 16

DETROIT — Mark Few isn't just worried about Zach Edey.

Purdue basketball's 7-foot-4 center commands attention, no doubt.

A coach as successful as Few for as long has he's done it at Gonzaga knows all too well Purdue isn't on the opposing bench at Little Caesars Arena because of one player.

"They have a lot of weapons, a lot of weapons," Few said of the Boilers. "I think it's really imperative that our guys really, really dial in to personnel, and they all have their different strengths."

Few has never beaten the Boilermakers, not that a Sweet 16 game in 2000 or early-season battles the past two Novembers has much relevance on Friday night.

One thing that has remained is the core principles of Purdue.

The Boilermakers have stars, but they also have players who've embraced their role.

Mason Gillis and Lance Jones, Few cites specifically.

Now, include the Edey factor.

The challenge there, and has been the case — unsuccessfully, so far — all season.

"Continue to keep the physicality up as much as possible as much as the refs will allow me to and just meet him early," said Graham Ike, who'll be tasked with guarding Purdue's center.

Ike defended Edey better than most, at least for the first half of November's Maui Invitational opener.

What hurt Gonzaga, according to Few, was too many turnovers and too many 3-point attempts.

Oh, and Purdue's backcourt.

"They definitely complement each other really well, especially with Zach on the post," Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman said of Purdue's guards. "They're always able to find him whenever things are not going well on the offensive end. Zach Edey is always there."

Gonzaga has evolved since that game back on Nov. 20.

One thing was evident when the Bulldogs watched last week's highlights, though.

So, too, have the Boilermakers.

"They seem to be playing their best basketball, at least based on these last two outings," Few said.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Gonzaga wary of Purdue basketball beyond Zach Edey in March Madness