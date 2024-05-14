'Lot more stable place': At Ponte Vedra, Billy Napier says Gators football ready to win

A 3-wood shot or two in distance between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sunshine State's most famous golf course on Monday, Florida coach Billy Napier looked toward the sea and felt a familiar sensation.

"We were down in Ponte Vedra today at lunch, and there was a guy out there in the ocean and the waves kept smashing and knocking him down," Napier said. "I kind of felt like that guy for two years, you know?"

"But I think we built really good processes and systems when it comes to the [transfer] portal and NIL with Florida Victorious. So you kind of finally feel like you're standing in the boat now."

A coach eager to steady the course after two years amid choppy waters, Napier spoke to assembled University of Florida fans in Monday night's latest stop of the Gator Caravan at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach.

University of Florida head football coach Billy Napier speaks with reporters during the Gator Caravan stop at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach on May 13, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

The cross-state tour is designed to bring a flavor of the Swamp for Gator backers statewide, while also promoting the university's official Name, Image and Likeness collective partner, Florida Victorious.

The caravan stop was also scheduled to include a live conversation and audience questions with Napier and Gators broadcaster Sean Kelley, plus prize opportunities.

"We're just living in a little bit different world. We've navigated it for two years," Napier said in his meeting with reporters prior to the main fan event. "Finally good to feel like you know your team and you feel good about your team."

Entering year three in the Swamp, the pressure is on. The Gators labored to 6-7 and 5-7 records in 2022 and 2023, and plunged into a five-game nosedive to conclude Napier's second year in Gainesville.

It's not getting any easier in 2024. Florida faces a particularly bruising slate that will include LSU and newcomer Texas from the western section of the now division-less SEC, while Miami and UCF join Florida State for a trio of non-conference Sunshine State grudge matches.

Napier said that unlike the early part of his Gators tenure, the roster feels like it's on solid ground.

"Until you stabilize the roster, you're grinding," he said. "I almost used the analogy that year one [2022] was year zero, you know, and then year two was year one. So this is really year two for us."

The caravan stop, the school hopes, can further strengthen the Gators' position in what has once again become highly fertile recruiting ground.

Under Napier, Florida has particularly stepped up its recruiting efforts on the First Coast. In all, nearly a dozen players on Florida's 2024 spring roster come from the Jacksonville area, including six Super 11 recruits (offensive lineman Austin Barber, wide receiver Marcus Burke, defensive back Sharif Denson, linebacker Grayson Howard, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney and running back Treyaun Webb).

The Gators landed two of the top five national recruits in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2024 in quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) and defensive lineman LJ McCray of Daytona Beach Mainland.

Further reinforcements could be on the way through the transfer portal, potentially including former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain of Lakeland. McClain, who played one season at Colorado, reportedly visited the school over the weekend. The athletic department did not discuss prospective transfers due to NCAA regulations.

New portal additions or not, Napier said he's excited entering year three.

"I think our roster's in a lot more stable place," Napier said. "We've got relationships with the parents, the circles of influence, the mentors. I think that just leads to more trust, better chemistry and better morale."

